Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.81. 93,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

