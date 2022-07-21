Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.6 %

GWW stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $468.71. 1,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

