Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 489 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.21. 20,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,512. The stock has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

