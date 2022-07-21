Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.91. 113,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

