Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 710,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 408,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,575,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XYL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

