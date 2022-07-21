Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.98. 18,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,197. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.