Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

