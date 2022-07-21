Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.92. 9,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

