Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,461 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG Industries Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $120.92. 9,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.