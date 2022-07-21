Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 541 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 74,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $252.65. 21,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,098. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.21. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

