Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,037 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.71. 352,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,742,412. The company has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

