Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Stock Up 1.1 %

CCI traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $172.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,137. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.05.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.47.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

