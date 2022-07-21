Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $19,391,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,113. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average is $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

