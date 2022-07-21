Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $252.65. 21,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.21. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

