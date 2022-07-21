Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,926. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $185.06 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

