Mattern Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,468,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.