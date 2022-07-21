Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Maverix Metals Stock Down 3.4 %

MMX stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $587.93 million, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maverix Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

