Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.12. Approximately 53,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 75,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.
Maverix Metals Trading Down 4.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$754.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.78.
Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$18.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.1996416 EPS for the current year.
Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
