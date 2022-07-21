Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.12. Approximately 53,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 75,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

Maverix Metals Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$754.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$18.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.1996416 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

Maverix Metals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

