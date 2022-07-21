Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $75.52 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 5.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 29,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

