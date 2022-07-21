Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners comprises 0.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BAMR opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $65.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 1.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Featured Articles

