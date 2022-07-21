McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,098. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

