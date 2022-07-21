Mdex Price Tops $0.0884 (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. Mdex has a market cap of $80.27 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00329966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 908,370,655 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

