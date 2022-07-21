MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading 2.9% Higher

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. 29,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

MediaValet Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50.

Get MediaValet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 1,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,310,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,310,000. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,949,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,576.

MediaValet Company Profile

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.