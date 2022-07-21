Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,314,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

