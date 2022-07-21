MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Down 4.7%

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.11 and last traded at C$16.41. 834,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,902,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.48.
MEG Energy Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$1,808,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,688,132.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Stories
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.