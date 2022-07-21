MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Down 4.7%

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.11 and last traded at C$16.41. 834,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,902,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.22.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$1,808,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,688,132.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

