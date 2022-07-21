Melalie Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (MEL)

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melalie has a total market cap of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Melalie Profile

Melalie (CRYPTO:MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Buying and Selling Melalie

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

