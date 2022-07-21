Members Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,740 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of PGR opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

