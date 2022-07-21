Members Capital Advisors Inc. Has $18.83 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,688 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 12.1% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Owl Rock Capital worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,508,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 296,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 143,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.12%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

