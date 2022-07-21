MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $476,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $313,346,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $779.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $721.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $951.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

