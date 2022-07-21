Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.91. The stock had a trading volume of 234,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,793,216. The firm has a market cap of $489.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.