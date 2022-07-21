Metadium Achieves Market Cap of $62.56 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $62.56 million and $2.98 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,952.64 or 1.00011722 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006985 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
META is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.