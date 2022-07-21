Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Boosted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 409,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.54 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.