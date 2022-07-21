Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Boosted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 409,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.54 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.
Microchip Technology Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.