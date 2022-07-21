MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -138.89%.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $315,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.