Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVO. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Mission Produce Trading Down 0.1 %
AVO opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Insider Activity at Mission Produce
In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,990.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mission Produce
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 103.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,320,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 1,179,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,545,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $14,238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mission Produce (AVO)
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.