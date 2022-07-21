Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVO. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Trading Down 0.1 %

AVO opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,990.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 103.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,320,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 1,179,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,545,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $14,238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

