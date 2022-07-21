MOBOX (MBOX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.92 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and $25.92 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00389664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015678 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001767 BTC.
About MOBOX
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
Buying and Selling MOBOX
Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.