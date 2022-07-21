Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Monarch Casino & Resort

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Stories

