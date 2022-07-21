Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. 5,388 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Monarch ProCap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.