Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.87) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.63) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.18).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Up 13.3 %

MONY stock traded up GBX 25.54 ($0.31) on Thursday, hitting GBX 217.64 ($2.60). 2,258,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,250. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 267.40 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,174.00.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.