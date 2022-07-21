Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Monro worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,542,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Monro Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.88%.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.