Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $511.77 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.86. The firm has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

