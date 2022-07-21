Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

