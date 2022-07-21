Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $178.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.04. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.