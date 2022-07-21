Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 460,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

NASDAQ HON opened at $178.26 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.04. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

