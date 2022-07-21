Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

