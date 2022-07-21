Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

