Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $5,007,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 48.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 74,078 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.