Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.