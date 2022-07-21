Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,875 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

EXPE stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

