Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $835.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $833.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $770.61.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

