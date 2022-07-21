Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 10,982 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

